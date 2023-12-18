Ranveer Singh's mother's reaction to his wax statues at Madame Tussauds London is heartwarming | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh's mother's reacts to his wax statues

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared a series of his wax statues at Madame Tussauds Museum in London. In his post, Ranveer shared three photos with both his statues. The actor will now have two of his statues at this prestigious museum. Singh took his mother for the unveiling ceremony, and in the pictures, she could be seen feeling pound of his new accolade of Ranveer. For the unversed, these statues of Ranveer were announced in 2019 when the actor received the Madame Tussauds of the Future Award at the IIFA Awards Ceremony. Before the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Premkahani actor, wax statues of many Indian celebs including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra were installed in the London branch of Madame Tussauds.

Ranveer Singh shares his excitement on Instagram post

"When I was growing up, I used to be impressed by seeing photos of my parents with world-famous personalities. Then one day I realized that it was the wax statue of London's famous Madame Tussauds. The attraction of this museum stayed with me and now I have my wax statues installed here," Ranveer wrote in his Instagram post.

Watch his post here:

Ranveer had reached this launch event with his mother Anju Bhavnani. He has also shared an Instagram story with his mother. He wrote- 'My whole world... mother... look how proud she is.'

Watch his Instagram stories here:

If reports are to be believed, Ranveer has also given his input to the museum team during the processing of these statues. Of his two statues present here, one will be showcased in London and one in Singapore.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez moves to Delhi High Court against extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar

London statue is seen in sherwani

Ranveer's London statue is seen in neon sherwani. A lot of detailed work has been done on her outfits. Apart from this, he is also seen wearing triple layered diamond and pearl necklace along with gemstone set rings. On the other hand, his Singapore statue is seen in a custom tuxedo. Floral work has also been done in her velvet blazer.

Latest Entertainment News