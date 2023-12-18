Jacqueline Fernandez moves to Delhi High Court against extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has moved the Delhi High Court to get the money laundering case registered against her canceled. Jacqueline has challenged the ED complaint and their supplementary charge sheet in the court in the Rs 200 crore fraud case. It has been said in the petition that the actor has been presented as the prosecutor in the case registered by Delhi Police. It also states that Jacqueline did not know about the crime of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his associates.

Jacqueline Fernandez's petition

Jacqueline's petition states that she did not commit any crime under PMLA 2002 related to money laundering nor was she involved in any kind of crime. It further says that the complaint by Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, does not allege that the petitioner (Jacqueline Fernandez) in any way actively instigated or abetted the main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar to commit the alleged crime.

Let us tell you that Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail of Delhi. He is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh from June 2020 to May 2021. Jacqueline's petition in the Delhi High Court states that the evidence presented by the ED proves that the actor is, in a way, an innocent victim of Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

It is alleged that after friendship, Sukesh had presented several gifts to Jacqueline. According to ED, Sukesh had spent more than Rs 7 crore on the Race 3 actor. The accused had also gifted Jacqueline expensive jewelry, four Persian cats, and a horse worth Rs 57 lakh. Not only this, he also gave gifts to her family living in Bahrain, which included two cars (Porsche and Maserati) worth Rs 1.89 crore. ED also stated that Sukesh gave the SUV to the actor's brother and a BMW worth 1.25 crores to her sister.

However, Jacqueline in her petition says that she did not know about Sukesh and his whereabouts. "He had described himself as a big businessman," Jacqueline's lawyer Prashant Patil said while adding that the Bollywood actor herself is a victim.

