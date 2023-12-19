Marvel drops Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror after found guilty for assault: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jonathan Majors

Marvel has dropped out Jonathan Majors as the Kang the Conqueror after being guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment following a two-week trial which had happened between the actor and his ex-partner Grace Jabbari. Jonathan Majors was arrested on March 25 this year on assault and harassment charges after his ex-partner accused Jonathan of assaulting her in the backseat of a private car after she had taken his phone to read a text message he'd received from another woman. However, the actor had denied the charges.

Ever since after the charges, Jonathan Majors was also dropped from his talent manager Entertainment 360 and his publicity firm, the Lede Company. For the unversed, Jonathan Majors had appeared as a time-travelling antagonist named Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He has also appeared in both the seasons of Loki after starring Tom Hiddleston. He was all set to headline the first part of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which was originally expected to start shooting in early 2024. In June, this year, the film was postponed by Marvel from 2025 to 2026.

Jonathan Majors gained recognition after starring in an independent feature film titled The Last Black Man in San Francisco. In 2020, he gained popularity after the HBO series Lovecraft Country, for which he received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award. He has appeared in several films including Captive State, White Boy Chick, Hostiles, Creed III, Da 5 Bloods and The Harder They Fall among others.

