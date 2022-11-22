Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Growing business of Ajay Devgn's film makes it a blockbuster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: In the post pandemic time, it has been extremely difficult for Bollywood films to sustain themselves at the ticket window. However, things seem to be a cakewalk for Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2. The film registered good business on day four. If the winning streak continues, it wouldn't be a surprise if the film makes it to the Rs 100 crore club in the first week of its release.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

The film has brought some much-needed cheer to the beleaguered Bollywood box office with a strong opening worldwide weekend gross of Rs 89 crore. Drishyam 2 is reported to have registered a drop on Monday, however, it still managed to collect decently taking the film's collection over Rs 75 Cr nett. "Drishyam 2 has had a fantastic Monday with collections in the 11.75-12 crore nett range which will be a drop of just 20% from the first day. This will mean the film having collections close to the 75 crore nett mark in just four days and with such a limited drop it is going to go on a huge run," Box Office India reported.

"The film has collected and trended better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for the first four days and that film did around 182 crore nett so there is 200 crore nett potential for Drishyam 2 or maybe even more but there is a long way to go for that at the moment," the report added.

Ajay Devgn on Drishyam 2's success

Bollywood has been undergoing a box-office slump in 2022 and 'Drishyam 2' serves as a tonic to revive it. "To talk about tonic, I feel it needs three or four Drishyams -- that is what is required, I hope this is the beginning," Devgn told 'Variety' in an exclusive interview. "The bottomline is all about entertainment. Also, when I watch a film, I really need to enjoy it, whatever the kinds of emotion it has."

He added: "I feel it is not very easy to make entertaining films -- you have to keep the audiences engaged for two and a half hours. And audiences have become very smart, so you can't just give them bullshit. Even when you talk about entertainment in commercial cinema, you have to give them something new."

About Drishyam 2

The suspense thriller, which also stars Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, is a sequel to the 2015 hit 'Drishyam'. The Hindi-language films are remakes of the Malayalam-language 'Drishyam' films (2013 and 2021) headlined by Mohanlal.

Latest Bollywood News