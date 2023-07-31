Dream Girl 2 teaser OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana will knock you off your feet with Ananya Panday | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : DREAM GIRL 2 POSTER Dream Girl 2 poster

Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial Dream Girl 2 is a highly-anticipated comedy film. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in key roles, moviegoers saw star-studded promotional videos for the film. After a few delays, the teaser of Dream Girl 2 is finally out on Monday.

Watch Dream Girl 2 teaser here:

Earlier, Ananya Panday shared a promo of Dream Girl 2 wherein she can be seen complaining to her father Chunky Panday about Ayushmann Khuranna's character Pooja. She says Pooja is stealing her spotlight too and demands to talk to the producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Further, the veteran actor and her father promised to speak to Balaji Telefilms and pretend to dial a number as Ananya leaves the room. But there's a twist. Chunky ends up saying his popular dialogue, "I'm joking" and dials Pooja and flirts with her.

Watch the video here:

Dream Girl 2 follows the life of Karam, a small-town boy, who is trying to lead a normal life in Mathura. He falls in love with Pari. Karam's double life lands him in chaos. Will he come out of the mess? The film was slated for its release in July this year, however, it got postponed and will hit the silver screen on August 25. Sharing the development earlier, Khurrana had shared a note on Instagram. "Mere priya Aashiqon, chaar saal baad aapke Dil Ka Telephone phir se ring ring hoga. Ab iske liye taiyaari bhi toh shaandaar, dhamakedaar, aur smoochiebhari honi chahiye na? Toh karo thoda aur intezaar, And keep sending lots of pyaar," the note read.

The first instalment of the franchise, Dream Girl, hit the silver screen in 2019. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.

Also Read: Zinda Banda: Energetic first song of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan leaves fans demanding for more

Latest Bollywood News