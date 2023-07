Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zinda Banda: First song of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan OUT

After prevue of his upcoming film Jawan, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled the first song. Titled Zinda Banda in Hindi, Vandha Edam in Tamil and Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu, the music of Jawan is given by Anirudh Ravichander.

Latest Entertainment News