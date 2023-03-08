Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana talks to ‘Makkaar’ Ranbir Kapoor in new teaser | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/BALAJIMOTIONPICTURES Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana talks to ‘Makkaar’

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is one of the year's most anticipated films. The film is a sequel to the 2019 rom-com Dream Girl. The producers are going all out to promote the eagerly anticipated comedy film before it is released. They had previously released a teaser in which Ayushmann was seen talking with Pathaan. On the festival of Holi, they released a new teaser for the film in which Ayushmann, in the role of Pooja, is seen conversing with Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar star Ranbir Kapoor.

On Tuesday, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the teaser on his Instagram account and wrote, "Yeh lo, Holi ke saath @pooja___dreamgirl bhi aa gayi apna rang dikhane! #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 7th July 2023. #7KoSaathMein." In the teaser, Ayushmann is dressed as a woman in a backless lehenga. His complete face, as Pooja, is not revealed. He may be heard talking with Ranbir Kapoor while saying softly, "Hello main Pooja bol rahi hu. Aap Kaun?" "Tumne meri awaaz nahi pehchaani?" remarked the Shamshera actor in response. So begins the hilarious conversation.

Check out the teaser:

Dream Girl, which was released in 2019, was a huge hit and garnered critical acclaim for its performances, storyline, and comedy. The sequel promises to be just as entertaining, with Ayushmann Khurrana reprising his role as Pooja and bringing his signature humor and charisma to the screen once again.

The only comedy entertainer of the year, Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on 7th July, 2023. Fans can't wait to see Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja once again, and with Shahrukh Khan's endorsement, the excitement surrounding the film is only going to grow.

