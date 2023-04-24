Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNKHURRANA Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey starrer gets new release date

Dream Girl, a 2019 comedy film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, garnered a positive response. Director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Ekta Kapoor have reteamed for the sequel. Dream Girl 2 will star Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, and thus far, the fascinating teasers have kept fans interested. The film was originally set to be released on July 7, 2023. However, Ayushmann Khurrana turned to Instagram on Monday morning to reveal that the release date has been pushed back.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the role of Karam Singh/Pooja in the film, took to his Instagram account to share a note announcing the new release date. Dream Girl 2 will now release in theatres on 25th August 2023.

The post was accompanied by an audio message from ‘Pooja’, who read out the note. “Mere priya Aashiqon, Chaar saal baad aapke Dil Ka Telephone phir se ring ring hoga. Ab iske liye taiyaari bhi toh shaandaar, dhamakedaar aur smoochiebhari honi chahiye na? Toh karo thoda aur intezaar; And keep sending lots of pyaar! Ab #7KoSaathMein nahin, Pooja ki kiss on August Pacheed! Dream Girl 2 releasing in theatres on 25th August 2023. -Aapki pyaari Pooja,”.

According to reports, the delay is due to the heavy VFX work required for the picture. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is critical because the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the roles of Pooja and Karam. The team is not going to leave any stone unturned in order to ensure that he seems as natural and believable as Pooja.

Dream Girl was Ayushmann Khurrana's highest-earning film, grossing Rs 142.26 crore in India. After a run of commercial disappointments, including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero, the actor is hoping that the sequel would be a success.

