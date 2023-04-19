Ayushmann Khurrana to unveil his first look from Dream Girl 2 on Eid? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMAANKHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana to unveil his first look from Dream Girl 2 on Eid?

Dream Girl 2 fans have been anticipating the arrival of the sequel to the superhit Bollywood film Dream Girl. The buzz surrounding the film is only rising as rumours regarding the upcoming promotional video, which is slated to be unveiled on Eid continue to spread.

One of the most pressing doubts is whether Ayushmann Khurrana's character, Pooja, will ultimately show her face in the video. The character, known for her exceptional voice-mimicking abilities, has become a fan favourite, and fans are eager to see the person behind the sound.

Pooja received calls from celebrities such as Pathaan on Valentine's Day and Rockstar on Holi in the previous two videos. And now, as the Eid holidays approaching, speculation over who will be next in line is heating up. Some admirers believe it will be Bhaijaan himself. Bhaijaan, with his larger-than-life presence and massive fan base, would undoubtedly be an intriguing addition to the Dream Girl 2 videos. Fans will have to keep speculating until the next promotional video is released.

About Dream Girl 2

Balaji Telefilms Limited’s Dream Girl 2 is one of the highly anticipated Bollywood movies of the year, and with each passing day, the excitement only continues to grow. Will Pooja finally reveal her face? Who will be the next superstar to call her? Fans will have to wait until Eid to find out.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on July 7, 2023.

