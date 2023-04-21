Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNKHURRANA Dream Girl 2 Teaser: Ayushmann AKA Pooja gets a call from ‘Jaan’ Salman Khan| WATCH

Dream Girl 2's teaser has been released by Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Pooja, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, is seen conversing with 'Bhaijaan.' The film will be released in theatres on July 7, 2018.

Dream Girl 2's third promotional video depicts a funny and tongue-in-cheek chat between Bhaijaan and Pooja. Bhaijaan and Pooja are having a lovely romantic chat, and Bhaijaan wants to see Pooja's beautiful face, so he asks her to unveil herself. When the light goes out just as Bhaijaan is about to catch a peek of Pooja's lovely face, the video takes an unexpected turn. Fans are excited and curious about what will happen next after the surprising conclusion.

Bhaijaan's voice on the phone also mentions Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, saying, "Bhai mein sirf dusro ke liye hu, tumhare liye sirf jaan hu." (I may be like their brother to others, but not to you.) "Chehra kab dikha rahi ho?" he continues. (When are you going to show your face?) Pooja suggests making a video call, but the power goes off instantly. "Iss bar Eid ka chand dekh lo, mera chehra 7 July ko!" says Pooja. (For now, observe the moon at Eid; you can see my from July 7)"

About Dream Girl 2

Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Rajpal Yadav all appear in Dream Girl 2. The movie is helmed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the name of Balaji Telefilms Limited. It is the sequel to the 2019 hit Dream Girl, which stars Nushratt Bharuccha alongside Ayushmann. Ayushmann played a hotline caller who would change his voice into a girl's voice in the film.

