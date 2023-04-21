Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZEE5 Naseeruddin Shah's Taj returns with Season 2, show to premiere on THIS Date

Taj: Divided By Blood, featuring Aditi Rao Hydari was released on March 3, 2023. Both viewers and critics responded favourably to its ZEE5 launch. The second season of Taj has been announced a month after its debut. And what's this? You weren't prepared for it to emerge on the OTT platform so quickly. Taj: Reign Of Revenge is the name given to the second season.

Taj returns with season 2

Next month, Zee 5 will premiere the second season. The show will see Naseeruddin Shah as King Akbar, Dharmendra as Shaikh Salim Chisti, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Queen Ruqaiya Begum as Padma Damodaran, Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim in key roles and Pankaj Saraswat as Abul Fazl, Aayam Mehta as Badayuni, Digambar Prasad as Man Singh and Shivani Tanksale as Bakht un Nisa.

About Taj: Reign of Revenge

Season 2 will begin 15 years after Season 1 concluded, depicting Salim's path from the exiled adversary of the Mughal Empire to pursuing blood and retribution in an attempt to become the next Emperor.

The story, set in the sixteenth century, revolves around Akbar and the struggle for power between his three sons, Salim, Murad, and Daniyal. It's a twisted tale of power struggles filled with hazardous politics, poetic beauty, brutal love, chilly deception, and slaughter. The web series reveals numerous layers of each character in the Mughal empire. The exhibition depicts the rise and fall of several Mughal emperors, showcasing both the beauty and cruelty of the empire.

Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Is Salman Khan's movie a Eid 2023 treat?

Also Read: Nani’s action thriller ‘Dasara’ to release on Netflix, check out dates and details

Latest Web Series News