Deepika Padukone's friendship day note for her husband Ranveer Singh is winning hearts, seen yet?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most-loved Bollywood couples. The stars have painted the town red with their PDAs both on social media and at events. Padukone on Sunday celebrated Friendship Day and shared a heartwarming note for her beloved husband.

Sharing the note on Instagram, Padukone tagged Singh. The note read, "Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep and dark."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted leaving for a theatre to watch the latter's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. For those who don't know, Padukone missed the special screening of Karan Johar's film due to work commitments. Post the film, Singh shared a video and shared his wife's verdict on his romantic drama. In the video, Padukone was seen dancing to the song What Jhumka! and imitating Singh's character Rocky Randhawa.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is receiving rave reviews for his performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Deepika is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin's film Project K. She will be seen alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Rana Daggubati. She also has Fighter in her kitty. The film will see Hrithik Roshan as the male lead.

