Happy Friendship Day 2023: Beautiful poems to dedicate to your best friends

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Friendship Day 2023

India is celebrating Friendship Day today. The day falls on the first Sunday of August and is dedicated to friends who play an intrinsic role in our lives. From spending quality time to celebrating birthdays to getting drunk, friends are the family we make for our well-being.

However, given the hustle and bustle in our daily lives, it is quite a task to keep up with our friends on a regular basis. But, we can make them feel special on Friendship Day. On the occasion, we have collated some beautiful poems that will define your bond with your friends and you can dedicate to your friends on social media.

What is the greatest gift? by Mary Oliver

What is the greatest gift?

Could it be the world itself—the oceans, the meadowlark,

the patience of the trees in the wind?

Could it be love, with its sweet clamor of passion?

Something else—something else entirely holds me in thrall.

That you have a life that I wonder about

more than I wonder about my own.

On Friendship by Khalil Gibran

And a youth said, Speak to us of Friendship.

And he answered, saying:

Your friend is your needs answered.

He is your field which you sow with love and reap with thanksgiving.

And he is your board and your fireside.

For you come to him with your hunger, and you seek him for peace.

A Time to Talk by Robert Frost

When a friend calls to me from the road

And slows his horse to a meaning walk,

I don’t stand still and look around

On all the hills I haven’t hoed,

And shout from where I am, What is it?

No, not as there is a time to talk.

I thrust my hoe in the mellow ground,

Blade-end up and five feet tall,

And plod: I go up to the stone wall

For a friendly visit.

The Friend by Matt Hart

The friend lives half in the grass

and half in the chocolate cake,

walks over to your house in the bashful light

of November, or the forceful light of summer.

You put your hand on her shoulder,

or you put your hand on his shoulder.

The friend is indefinite.

Smile by Jessica R. Dillinger

If you’re feeling down; turn your frown upside down.

Put a smile on your face; take the world in your embrace.

Ask for a little help from the man up above.

And remember you have your best friend’s love.

Also Read: Friendship Day 2023: Five unique gift ideas for your special friend

Read More Lifestyle News