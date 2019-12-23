Dabangg 3 box office report: Salman Khan's film excels during the weekend

The much-awaited Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 saw its release on December 20, Friday with a bang. The film which a prequel and the third installment of the hit Dabangg series opened up on the theatres with a collection of Rs 24.5 crore on Day 1. In just two days, it managed to record a massive collection of over Rs 50 crore, leaving an excitement amongst the fans for the opening weekend collection to be recorded on Sunday. Well, the latest reports suggest that the action-comedy has been showered with love by Salman's loyalists as the film has recorded a good growth of 30 percent.

Reports in Box Office India states that the film collected around 29 crore nett on Sunday. The report further states that the collection saw an effect of the disturbed law and order issues in some states majorly the Delhi / UP circuit. It states, "The weekend of the film is around 73 crore nett plus which is actually not that bad considering the situation. A normal weekend could have been near 85 crore nett for the film."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put the figures of the first day. He wrote, "#Dabangg3 hits ₹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power... Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason... #Dabangg3 Fri ₹ 24.5 cr. #India biz. Note: ALL VERSIONS."

Have a look at the first-day collection of Salman Khan's films in the last few years.

Dabangg 3 features Salman and Sonakshi Sinha reprising their characters of Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo respectively. While Chulbul Pandey is 'police wala gunda', Rajjo is his darling wife. The film also marks the debut of newbie Saiee Manjrekar playing Chulbul's love interest during his younger days. The role of the antagonist is played by South star Sudeep Kichcha.

Dabangg 3 has abundant of Salman Khan moments that will make his ardent fans go berserk. Besides the obvious slo-mo walk of our Robinhood hero and some massy punchlines, it has appropriate proportion of comedy, tragedy and drama. Our movie critic Sonal Gera writes, ''When Salman Khan walks into the frame and mouths those deliciously massy lines in 'Dabangg 3', you know it's a showreel of how awesomely valiant and entertaining our Chulbul Pandey is''. Read full review here.

Watch the trailer here: