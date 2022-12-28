Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 5: Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh's Bollywood film crashes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TARAN_ADARSH Cirkus Box Office Collection

Cirkus Box Office Collection: Rohit Shetty's Christmas offering, starring Ranveer Singh and an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, Radhika Bangia, Vrajesh Hirjee, Murali Sharma, and Anil Charanjeett, is having a disappointing run at ticket windows. The film saw pretty much flat collections as major centres and multiplexes failed to show any growth. The film, which was released on December 23, has received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics and has struggled to attract viewers.

Ranveer Singh's film has failed to perform in Maharashtra, Gujarat, CI and Rajasthan circuits, and the collections were equally poor in the bigger centres. According to Box Office Collection, "The four day collections of the film are 23.50 crore nett and it may well be a first week in the 30 crore nett range unless it holds at these levels as the big drop has come on Monday which may mean a little more than 30 crore nett But it is all pretty much irrelevant because it makes no difference to the result of the film."

"The film is showing better results in Maharashtra and this is comparatively to the rest of the country. Gujarat / Saurashtra is a total shocker as it sees awful collections when the genre tends to do better there."

Fronted by Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, "Cirkus" is based on William Shakespeare's classic play "The Comedy of Errors". It has hit the screens on December 23. Recently, filmmaker Rohit Shetty spoke about Cirkus saying he makes films to entertain the audience and his latest directorial is a step in the same direction. Shetty, known for action comedies like the "Golmaal" franchise and "All The Best: Fun Begins" and action dramas such as the "Singham" series, said he is confident that his latest release will be loved by the viewers.

"'Cirkus' is for the audience who loved 'Golmaal' and 'All The Best'. It's that kind of a film. This is for all those who loved those films. I'm sure they're going to love it because I've watched the film," the 48-year-old director told reporters, adding, "When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility."

