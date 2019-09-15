Image Source : TWITTER Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 9: Sushant, Shraddha's film is super hit, all set to hit Rs 100 crore

Film Chhichhore, directed by Dangal-famed Nitesh Tiwari, is all set to cross the Rs 150-crore mark at the domestic box office market. The film, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, has done a total box office business of Rs 83.59 crore in nine days. Released on September 6, Chhichhore witnessed a huge jump on Saturday, with the film raking in Rs 9.42 core, reported film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"#Chhichhore returns to top form on [second] Sat... Emerges a biggg favourite as biz multiplies and witnesses huge gains [76.40% growth] across the board...100 cr is not far away... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr. Total: ₹ 83.59 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT", Taran Adarsh announced on Instagram.

Chhichhore doesn’t seem to be affected with the other releases this week. The jump in the collection only proves that there’s enough audience for good content and solid word-of-mouth always translates into numbers for a film. The other two films released this week – Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl and Akshaye Khanna’s Section 375 are also registering good response at the Box Office. The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial has earned Rs 26.47 crore in two days while Section 375 has also attracted more audience after good reviews and positive word-of-mouth.

Chhichhore, which is made on an estimated budget of Rs 62.33 crore, is produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It narrates the story of seven friends who reunite after several years. It also stars, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty and Prateik Babbar in supporting roles.

