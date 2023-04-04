Brahmastra Part 2 and 3 delayed! Ayan Mukerji announces release date of Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Brahmastra Part 2 and 3 delayed

Brahmastra Part 2 and 3 have been two of the highly anticipated films in the coming years. After the humongous success of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, director Ayan Mukerji had promised that he will bring the next two films in a grander way. Now, the filmmaker has revealed that he needs more time to finish the films and has delayed their timeline of release. Earlier, the Brahmastra Part 2 was supposed to be released on Diwali 2025. Now, Ayan Mukerji has announced that Brahmastra Part 2 will release in December 2026 and Brahmastra Part 3 will release in December 2027.

In a long note, Ayan Muker revealed that the two films will be made together. He said, "The Time has come - for some updates on the Brahmästra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Lifel After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One... I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three. which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmästra Two and Three. And. I have decided that we are going to make the two films... Together!"

Ayan added, "Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!"

Ayan Mukerji also talked about anoither film that he is excited to direct and will reveal the details soon. He said, "I also have another piece of news to share. The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right :) An opportunity chat challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!!"

Produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Ayan Mukerji, the first part of Brahmastra shattered box office records and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

