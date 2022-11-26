Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's FIRST photo with daughter OUT. Couple has special message for fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN SINGH GROVER Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

New parents Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover shared an awwdorable first picture of their newborn daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. The Bollywood couple was blessed with a baby girl on November 12. Bipasha took to her Instagram and showered love on her family but she edited the face of her daughter with an emoji. Also, the actress shared her ‘recipe for making a sweet baby angel’ in the caption.

In the photo, Bipasha and Karan are seen cradling their daughter Devi. In the lovable post, the two had huge smiles as they look at their little one warmth and love. The couple posed for a cute picture in the backdrop of a sunset. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared the picture and wrote, "Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you, 2) Quarter cup of me, 3) Half cup of Ma's blessings and love, 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness, 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine, 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste."

The Bollywood couple became proud parents to a girl after six years of marriage. They have named her Devi. In a post on Instagram, Bipasha shared the happy news with her fans and followers. In a picture shared on Instagram by the actress, Bipasha and Karan were seen holding the feet of the newborn. She captioned her post, "Blessed." The picture read, 12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

In August, the couple broke the big news regarding their pregnancy on social media. Since then, the actress has been posting adorable pictures and videos on Instagram, documenting her pregnancy journey.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote. Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.

