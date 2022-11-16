Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover arrive home with daughter Devi, pose for photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANBIPASHAFANCLUB Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover arrived home from the hospital with their newly-born daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. As the actor couple arrived, they were clicked by paparazzi outside their residence in Mumbai. Several fan pages devoted to them posted images of the new parents with their daughter Devi. For the unversed, the actress had given birth to their daughter on Saturday (November 12) at a Mumbai hospital and the mother and child had been under observation since.

The pictures show Bipasha, who is dressed in a black and white printed dress, holding her little Devi in arms, wrapped in a pink blanket. As she got out of her car, she was joined by Karan, carrying a backpack. Take a look:

The Bollywood couple became proud parents to a girl after six years of marriage. They have named her Devi. In a post on Instagram, Bipasha shared the happy news with her fans and followers. In a picture shared on Instagram by the actress, Bipasha and Karan were seen holding the feet of the newborn. She captioned her post, "Blessed." The picture read, 12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

In August, the couple broke the big news regarding their pregnancy on social media. Since then, the actress has been posting adorable pictures and videos on Instagram, documenting her pregnancy journey.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote. Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

