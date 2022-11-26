Fatima Sana Shaikh shares heartfelt post for newly engaged Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare, drops UNSEEN pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FATIMA SANA SHAIKH Fatima Sana Shaikh with Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a string of pictures from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's engagement with Nupur Shikhare. She shared a series of unseen photos from the engagement party and showered love on the newly engaged couple. Posting the pictures, Fatima took to her Instagram and wrote, "What a mad afternoon that was!!! So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and that was so infectious…My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you. I am glad I could be a part of it. Pyaar pyaar pyaar (Love, love and love).”

Fatima shared a picture of hers with Ira and Nupur. For the engagement look, Aamir Khan’s daughter opted for a red off-shoulder gown, and she looked absolutely stunning. She kept her look minimal and finished it off with a black chain around her neck. Ira looked absolutely happy and was spotted glowing. On the other hand, her soon-to-be husband, Nupur Shikhare, looked charming in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow. The couple complimented each other well for the big day. In one of the photos, Fatima gave a kiss to Ira on her cheek while dancing. Also, Fatima could be seen grooving with Nupur Shikhare.

Reacting to the pictures, Ira commented, “Love you so much (red heart and kiss emojis)" and “The second photo is probably my favourite photo of the day!” ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan showers love on fiance Nupur Shikhare, shares romantic photos

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's daughter and her longtime boyfriend got engaged on November 18, 2022, in Mumbai. The engagement bash was graced by several celebrities, including Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others. The pictures of the newly engaged couple took the internet by storm.

Ira Khan too uploaded a video of the evening's most memorable moment, when they exchanged rings. In the video, Ira and Nupur got down on their knees while exchanging the rings. The couple then seals the deal by sharing a kiss. Sharing the video, Ira wrote, "This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome."

For the unversed, Ira is Aamir Khan's second child from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir also has a son, Junaid Khan from his first marriage. Ira has always grabbed headlines for her relationship with the fitness trainer. The duo who fell in love in 2020, are now engaged. ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira engaged to beau Nupur Shikhare; shares dreamy proposal video

