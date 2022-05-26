Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Rooh baba aka Kartik Aaryan is unstoppable even on day 6

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani starrer has broken many records ever since its release. The film has worked wonders which was not quite expected from a sequel. The film, for the unversed, happens to be the second installment of the hit film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. After the opening weekend, the horror-comedy has struck over Rs 55 crore and given tough competition to 'Dhaakad' featuring Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film is being lauded for ending Bollywood's dry spell at the box office and has recorded an excellent occupancy. On the sixth day as well, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still soaring and has collected a total of Rs 84.21 to 85.21 crores.

According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia, "The film has managed to collect more than Gangubai Kathiawadi on the Tuesday which collected 9.3 crore nett and that was due to a holiday for Mahashivratri while here 9.50 crore nett has come on a normal day. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also beating the Sooryavanshi in some circuits over the weekdays and it is most likely that it will beat lifetime numbers of that film in some circuits."

The fifth day collections were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh who tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 springs a BIG SURPRISE on Day 5 as it almost nears double digits... Mass circuits are EXCELLENT, driving its biz... Should cross cr in Weekend 2... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr. Total: ₹ 76.27 cr. #India biz."

Friday-- 14.11 crores

Saturday-- 18.34 crores

Sunday-- 23.51 crores

Monday-- 10.75 crores

Tuesday-- 9.56 crores

Total: ₹ 76.27 crores

According to the trade critic, "Bhool Bhulaiya 2" released in approximately 3,200 screens and "Dhaakad" had debuted in 2,200 screens across the country. "But right now, around 25 per cent screens have been reduced for the film ('Dhaakad').

If one film is going housefull and the other is managing to sell only about 20 tickets through four shows, it will be taken down, observed a Rajasthan-based exhibitor.

-with PTI inputs