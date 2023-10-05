Before Ranbir Kapoor, list of Bollywood celebs who were summoned by Enforcement Directorate in the past

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Celebs questioned by ED in the past

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to an online lottery investigation case. The actor has been summoned by the central agency and asked to appear on October 6. In the latest incident not only Ranbir Kapoor but several other Bollywood celebrities are under the ED radar. This is not the first time that any B-town celeb has come under the radar of Enforcement Directorate. Let us take a look back some of the popular name from the Hindi film fraternity, who have faced such investigations in the past.

Jacqueline Fernandez

She appeared before the central agency recently in relation to money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress visited the ED officer multiple times to record her statements.

Rhea Chakraborty

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, several Bollywood celebrities were in question and came under the radar of Narcotics Control Bureau and ED. Her name surfaced after Sushant's family accused her of his untimely demise and money foulplay.

Rakul Preet Singh

She was also summoned by ED and was interrogated regarding a money laundering case, which also involved a drug racket.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Both the actors were summoned by ED in 2017 in relation to their alleged involvement in the Panama Papers Case.

Yami Gautam

Enforcement Directorate summoned Yami in connection with potential FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) infractions. The central agency revealed that the actress had received Rs 1.5 crore in foreign funds but she didn't reveal it earlier.

Nora Fatehi

The actor-dancer was summoned by the central agency in connection to the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor is the latest star to get summoned for questioning by ED. He has been asked to appear before the central agency on Friday over his connection with Mahadev betting app's money laundering case in Chhattisgarh. Apart from him, over dozen of Bollywood celebrities are under the ED radar in the case.

