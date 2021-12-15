Attack teaser: John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez bring India's first super-soldier with chilling video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JOHNABRAHAM_ON Attack poster featuring John Abraham

John Abraham shared the teaser video of his upcoming film, Attack. The film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, and also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakulpreet Singh, was originally scheduled to be screened in theatres across the country on August 14, 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed its release. With the teaser video, the actor also announced the new release date of the film. The film will hit the screens on Jan 28, 2022.

Sharing the video on his verified social media account, John Abraham wrote, "Get ready to witness the making of India's first super-soldier! Teaser out now. #Attack releasing in cinemas worldwide on Jan 28."

Rakulpreet Singh too shared the videos on their Instagram account. She wrote, "The super-soldier who pledged to serve the country is finally here to save the nation."

John Abraham's 'Attack' based on a hostage crisis is set for release in theatres and is also expected to grab eyeballs.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Witness the rise of a nation as future wars will be fought on the basis of technology and India builds its own artificial intelligent super soldier in order to combat the rampant terror Attacks plaguing it from within. They narrow down on one soldier who has lost everything he holds dear to him as he puts his life on the line for the greater good and to serve his nation.

"At last the action film India deserves — Seeing John Abraham as a lean mean killing machine along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah as they combine their forces to bring the audiences a special adrenaline pumping action entertainer to be watched only in cinemas."