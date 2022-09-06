Anushka Sharma steps out with her parents for ‘breakfast date’, Virat Kohli reacts | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma steps out with her parents for a 'date'

Anushka Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2008 flick Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, has propelled to become one of the finest actresses in the industry. The actress has starred in several films since then and proved her mettle with each performance. Anushka and her husband, Virat Kohli, hit the headlines time and again for various reasons. On social media, the couple frequently share glimpses into their lives. Recently, Anushka shared a glimpse of her breakfast date as she stepped out with her parents for some quality time.

On Tuesday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures giving fans a sneak-peek of how she spent the morning. The first photo is a selfie of the actress with her parents, in which they all look in good spirits and happy. They are seen in the picture enjoying some quality time together while seated in a cafe. The second image shows a cup of coffee, while the next one shows the beautiful space of the cafe with framed artwork of animals. Anushka's last photo features delicious muffins, croissants, and bread. Sharing the post, she wrote, " Breakfast date with the parents".

As soon as she uploaded the picture, Virat Kohli took no time and commented with a heart emoji on her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be making her comeback on the big screen after a long hiatus. The actress was last seen in the 2018 flick, Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film was helmed by Aanand L. Rai and it didn't perform well at the box office. However, she is now gearing up for her upcoming flick, Chakda Xpress. The actress will be seen playing the role of former Indian women’s cricket captain Jhulan Goswami and has been has been intensively preparing for it.

