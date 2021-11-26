Antim Twitter Review and Reaction: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's knockout performances win fans' heart

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SK FILMS Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's 'Antim' Twitter Review and Reaction

Marking Salman Khan's return on the silver screen after a gap of almost two years, 'Antim: The Final Truth' was released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26 (Friday). Also starring Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, the film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. The remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern', has the superstar playing the character of a Sikh cop. The ripped avatars and action sequences of the lead actors have gained much attention on social media. As the film was released, the impressed and excited fans lauded the 'Real, Raw and Ruthless' Salman Khan and loved Aayush Sharma's remarkable transformation from a loverboy to a gangster.

Here's how the fans reacted:

The plot of the movie 'Antim' primarily revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies. The film brings two protagonists from entirely divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale. The film also features Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles.