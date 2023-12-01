'Animal is raw, entertaining...': Netizens declare Ranbir Kapoor's movie a BLOCKBUSTER | Twitter reactions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

As Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' hit the silver screens, people took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the much-awaited film and the overall consensus is that it's a movie you don't want to miss. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie premiered worldwide in theatres on December 1, creating a significant buzz on social media. Those who caught the early screenings of 'Animal' are now expressing their excitement on X (formerly Twitter), with many declaring that it's not just a blockbuster; it's a mega blockbuster. Check out some reactions below.

One user wrote, "#Ranbir Kapoor, Walk + BGM = Goosebumps".

Another wrote, "#SandeepReddyVanga...#AnimalTheFilm is a different version of #RanbirKapoor with its acting and Powerful script where each scene gives goosebumps. As a Villain #BobbyDeol is so energetic & this movie going to create History. #RashmikaMandanna. AnimalReview #AnimalMovieReview

Third one, "This is called cinema, #RanbirKapoor you nailed it, man. #AnimalReview #AnimalMovieReview

Unknownsoul wrote, "I'm out of words rn!! I'm crying,I'm shaking and shivering for what I saw now!! U can't rate this film that's it!! #RanbirKapoor u are a Megastar!! Superstar is too less for u!! #AnimalReview #Animal #AnimalMovie #AnimalMovieReview

A user said, "This movie of Climax is a fire #AnimalMovie Ranbir Kapoor Don't miss this scene's of #Animal #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalReview #AnimalMovieReview

Bankrolled by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles. It is said to be one of the longest Indian films made. The film traces the life of Vijay who has a complex relationship with his father Balbir Singh and will go to any extent to make him happy. Animal is made on a whopping budget of Rs 100 crore. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

