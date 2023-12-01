How Anand Mahindra Reacted After Watching Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anand Mahindra and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur has been making a lot of noise among the audience. The biographical war drama is expected to set the box office on fire, can't underestimate the potential, which can emerge as a dark horse at the ticket windows. As social media is buzzing with reviews of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared his thoughts about the film. He wrote, "There is a powerful virtuous cycle created when a country produces movies which tell the stories of their heroes.

Especially about soldiers & narratives of leadership & courage. The pride & self-belief of people multiply. More heroes emerge when people know their courage will be feted. Hollywood has created this virtuous cycle for a century. So thank you @RonnieScrewvala for making such movies for us. Especially about this ‘gazab ka banda, sab ka banda’ as the song says. The movie isn’t flawless but @vickykaushal09 transforms himself into Sam Bahadur in a goosebump-raising and award-winning characterisation. Go see it and cheer an authentic Indian Hero," he added.

Sam Bahadur stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast.

