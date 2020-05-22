Anil Kapoor 'enjoyed committing a crime' on his wedding anniversary but now it's time to pay for it

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anil Kapoor celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary with his wife Sunita Kapoor on Tuesday.

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. However, the Bollywood actor is yet to recover from the regret of having eaten "all the anniversary cakes". The country is in lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus and thus Anil Kapoor celebrated his special day at home, with all decoration planned by his daughter Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. On Friday, Anil shared a video of working out at his home gym after letting him loose on cakes without worrying about his diet.

Calling it "committing the crime", Anil tweeted: “I enjoyed committing the crime - eating all the anniversary cakes...now I must do the time and burn off those calories!”

The actor shared the same video on his Instagram story, in which he is seen sweating it out on the exercise cycle.

Earlier, Anil shared a video on his Instagram story to reveal how Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja made the day special for their "mom and dad".

Sharing a glimpse of how Sonam and Anand surprised him, Anil shared a video on his Instagram story. He wrote: "Thank you for making our day even more special! @sonamkapoor @anandahuja !! Loved This!"

In the video, Anil's home is seen decorated with balloons, including two of them with 'Mom and Dad' text written.

