Alia gets cosy with Ranbir, Sidharth kisses Kiara; Christmas celebration feat Bollywood stars

Christmas is the last biggest festival of the year and hence, is celebrated with pomp. Along with this festival, people also start preparations to welcome the New Year. Bollywood has also celebrated Christmas in a very special way. For some, this has been their first Christmas after marriage, while for others, it has been their first Christmas in their new home. So let's have a look at the Christmas celebration of our Bollywood celebrities.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has celebrated Christmas in a very special way. She shared cute pictures from the celebration on her official Instagram handle. In these pictures, the actress is seen being cosy with her husband Ranbir. In other pictures, she can be seen with her mother and her sister Shaheen. Watch her Insta post here:

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating their first Christmas after marriage. In the photo posted by the Kabir Singh actor, Sidharth can be seen kissing his wife. Watch their Insta post here:

After marriage, Parineeti Chopra is also celebrating her first Christmas with her husband Raghav Chadha. The actress has shared photos on her Instagram stories. In this photo, the couple is seen lovingly embracing each other. While sharing the picture, Pari has described Raghav as her lifetime Santa.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Ananya has celebrated her first Christmas in her new house. The actress has shared a picture with fans, the caption of which reads, 'First Christmas celebration in my new home.'

Cocktail actor Diana Penty has also specially celebrated Christmas. In the pictures, Diana is seen posing with the Christmas tree. Diana is looking very stylish in a Western outfit.

War actor Vaani Kapoor has also celebrated Christmas with Raashi Khanna and their pictures are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

