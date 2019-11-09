Image Source : TWITTER Akshay Kumar to star in Hindi remake of Kannada film Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar, who is currently basking in the success of the recently released 'Housefull 4', has an entire list of movies in the pipeline. The newest addition to it is the Hindi remake of Kannada film Bell Bottom. It will be produced by Nikkhil Advani.

"The Akshay Kumar-starrer is an official adaption of a Kannada film, titled Bell Bottom. It released earlier this year and was directed by Jayathirtha with Rishab Shetty and Haripriya playing the lead roles. It was one of the biggest Kannada hits of 2019 and was loved for its entertainment quotient and for bringing the 80s era alive beautifully on screen," a Bollywood Hungama report said.

Image Source : TWITTER Akshay Kumar in a still from Housefull 4

The report added, "Nikkhil Advani saw the film and instantly decided to buy its remake rights as he saw the immense potential in the film. He also decided to let Ranjit Tiwari handle it. Though his first film Lucknow Central failed, Nikkhil trusts his capabilities. And then Akshay came on board too. The scripting of the film is underway and is expected to be completed before the end of 2019.

"Along with Akshay Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and Vashu Bhagnani, even Bhushan Kumar of T-Series is expected to come on board as producers. They are planning to name the remake as Bell Bottom as well but will take a final call in a while since they have few more titles in mind too."

Earlier it was said that Nikkhil Advani had been planning to rope in Shahid Kapoor for the film. Since the actor hiked his fees after delivering the blockbuster Kabir Singh, things didn’t work out.

Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz will release in December, 2020. He also has Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Sooryavanshi in the pipeline.

