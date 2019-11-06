Filhall teaser: Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon's chemistry is unmissable in B Praak's song

Akshay Kumar announced his entry into the world of music videos through B Praak's song Filhaal which will also star Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur. Just yesterday, the first look was out and now the makers have released the promo of the beautiful song which will release on November 9. The one minute 32 seconds teaser showed the beautiful chemistry between the leading stars with soothing background music and disapproved family. Sharing the teaser, the actor assured fans that the song will make them believe that today's songs are filled with melody.

Sharing the video clip, Akshay wrote, “I often hear people say, nowadays songs lack melody. I hope #FILHALL changes that. Sharing the teaser of my FIRST MUSIC VIDEO! Full song releasing on 9th Nov.” The song has been sung by B Praak, directed by Arvindr Khaira and the lyrics have been written by Jaani. Have a look at the glimpse of the song here:

Previously, he shared the poster of the same and wrote, "Witness a tale of heart-wrenching love Here’s the poster of my first ever music video, #Filhall with @NupurSanon. Sung by @BPraak. #Jaani #ArvindrKhaira @DesiMelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms #FilhallPoster."

Nupur, in an interview, opened up about her experience of working with Akshay and said, “It was my first acting assignment, and that too with such a big star, so I had butterflies in my stomach. I was nervous on the first day of the shoot as I had not met Akshay even socially before. But he was warm, and we bonded over our Punjabi connect. I kept on asking him questions on how to go about it. He calmly told me, you are doing good, if I think I need to guide you, I will.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video