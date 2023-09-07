Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan starrer supernatural thriller locks a release date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's supernatural thriller movie will make its debut on theatres countrywide on March 8, 2024, the makers announced on Thursday. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will also mark the Hindi film debut of actress Janki Bodiwala, who has worked on Gujarati titles like 'Chhello Divas', 'Tamburo', 'Chhutti Jashe Chhakka' and 'Bau Na Vichar'. Presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, & Panorama Studios International, the film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, & Abhishek Pathak.

Devgn's production banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms shared the news of the film's release date on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Things are about to take a supernatural turn. Witness the trio of Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan & Jyotika in a nail-biting thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl. Hitting theatres on March 8, 2024," the banner posted. With the upcoming project, Jyotika will be making a comeback to Hindi films after 25 years. Her last Hindi film was Priyadarshan-directed Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1997), which also marked her debut in Bollywood.

Earlier, makers announced that the yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared announced the news and wrote, "AJAY DEVGN - PANORAMA - VIKAS BAHL COLLABORATE FOR A SUPERNATURAL THRILLER... After the #Blockbuster success of #Drishyam2, #AjayDevgn and #PanoramaStudios reunite for a supernatural thriller, which will be directed by #VikasBahl... The film - not titled yet - will go on floors in June 2023 and will be extensively shot in #Mumbai, #Mussoorie and #London."

"The film will be produced by #AjayDevgn, #KumarMangatPathak and #AbhishekPathak... Currently in pre-production stage," he added.

ALSO READ: Jawan box office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's film to be the biggest Bollywood opener

Apart from this, Ajay has joined the star cast of Abhishek Kapoor's next big-screen action adventure. Along with him, his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani are part of the yet-to-be-titled film. It will be out on February 9, 2024. Next, he also has Rohit Shetty's 'Sigham Again', director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.'

ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's fans offer milk to his poster; dances on dhol beats. Shows go houseful | VIDEOS

Latest Bollywood News