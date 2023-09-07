Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's fans offer milk to his poster; dances on dhol beats. Shows go houseful | VIDEOS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SRKUNIVERSE Jawan update

Shah Rukh Khan's one of the most anticipated films of this year, Jawan, released today (September 7). As the actioner hit theatres, excited fans offered milk and garland on King Khan’s massive poster at several places in India. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Azzy Bagria, and Manahar Kumar, among others. Deepika Padukone has an extended cameo in the movie.

How fans are celebrating?

As the clock struck 6 am, the curtains rose in theatres nationwide, for the first show of Jawan. Needless to say, the excitement for 'Jawan' is at an all-time high. Several fans in Chennai gathered outside a movie theatre to celebrate Jawan's release. They offered milk and garland to a giant SRK poster. Fans also burst crackers, danced inside theatres and worshipped SRK's poster ahead of Jawan's first show. They also shake their legs on the beats of dhols outside a theatre. In Mumbai's Getty Galaxy, fans at midnight where waited anxiously for the theatre’s gates to open.

On Thursday, 'Jawan' opened to houseful shows at 6 am. At Menoka Cinema in Kolkata, fans dressed up as Shah Rukh's character in and danced to 'Zinda Banda' outside the theatre.

Jawan's Box Office

With a 5 am show in Kolkata, a 6 am one in Jaipur and tickets flying off the proverbial shelf, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest offering is set to break the opening day figures of his own film 'Pathaan' with one earnings reportedly to be at Rs 65-70 crore, according to PTI. The actor, for the first time, went bald for a film.

On Wednesday (September 6), film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared Jawan's advance booking update, saying that the film has already grossed Rs 51.17 crore worldwide. Not just this but the first day collection of Jawan in India has also surpassed Pathaan's opening day advance booking of Rs 32 crore.

Manobala tweeted, "BREAKING: Jawan hits half-century even before release at the worldwide box office. Advance sales Day 1 – India - Rs 32.47 crore and overseas - Rs18.70 crore [$2.25 million- reported locs]. Total worldwide gross - Rs 51.17 crore. Also, Shah Rukh Khan beats Pathaan opening day advance booking of Rs 32 crore in India." Reportedly, till Tuesday the film had sold over 7 lakh tickets in India.

About Jawan

Written and directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is an action thriller with Shah Rukh Khan playing two roles. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Atlee has co-written the script with S Ramanagirivasan. The film released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

