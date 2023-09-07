Jawan box office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's film to be the biggest Bollywood opener

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jawan box office collection Day 1

Jawan box office Day 1 early estimates: Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed starrer has finally hit the theatres and is all set to shatter all the records at the box office by becoming 'the biggest Bollywood opener of all time.' Members of the film industry and fans who watched the early shows of Jawan have flooded social media with positive reviews. Also, starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan is said to have broken the first day record of his last release 'Pathaan' as it has sold more than 14 lakh tickets.

According to a report in Sacnilk.com, "Jawan is expected to take the biggest opening in terms of Hindi net as per advance and it will also take the biggest opening in south states for Bollywood which stars a Hindi actor as the main lead."

"Hindi: 65 Cr Net / 77 Cr Gross

Tamil: 4.00 Cr Net / 4.75 Cr Gross

Telugu: 4.00 Cr Net / 4.75 Cr Gross

All India: 73.00 Cr Net / 84.50 Cr Gross"

Overseas, Jawan is expected to collect more than Rs 50 crore on the first day. So with this, Jawan's overall worldwide opening day will be around Rs 140 crore which is the highest opening for Bollywood and 4th highest for Indian movies after RRR, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2, reported Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, film trade expert Taran Adarsh described 'Jawan' as a 'mega blockbuster.' He wrote, "OneWordReview...#Jawan: MEGA-BLOCKBUSTER.Rating: 4.5/5. A hardcore masala entertainer that’s sure to stand tall in #SRK’s filmography… #Atlee presents #SRK in a massy character and he is (fire)… Move over #Pathaan, #Jawan is here to conquer hearts and #BO, both. #JawanReview."

He added, "Jawan is loaded with aces… Razor-sharp screenplay, attention-grabbing episodes, splendid action pieces, larger-than-life frames, peppy soundtrack, also the pace and energy never dips… However, it’s the clash of the gladiators - #SRK and #VijaySethupathi - that’s the driving force of #Jawan. It is bolstered by towering performances from the proficient cast… Right from #VijaySethupathi to #Nayanthara, #DeepikaPadukone and #SanjayDutt, each actor shines in this well-constructed script."

"Having said that, #Jawan rightfully belongs to #SRK. It doesn’t take a crystal ball to foretell that 2023 belongs to #SRK… Now let’s hear the ROAR at the #BO," Taran concluded.

