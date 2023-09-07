Jawan FIRST review out: Shah Rukh Khan's 'one of the best Bollywood film' give 'goosebumps'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jawan FIRST review out

Jawan FIRST review out: The wait for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film is over. The actioner has hit theatres and the fans are excited to watch their favourite superstar on the big screen. Directed by Atlee, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Azzy Bagria, and Manahar Kumar, among others. The early reviews of the film are out, and it’s quite positive. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who attended the screening of Jawan last night, called Jawan 'one of the best Bollywood and Pan india films'.

Sharing the review on X, Mukesh wrote, "Jawan was an emotional roller coaster. Thank you for making me a part of this film @iamsrk and @Atlee_dir and @_GauravVerma. Even if I wasn’t a part of this film, it moved me and gave me goosebumps. One of the best Bollywood and Pan india films I have seen. Massy with a message." Deepika Padukone has an extended cameo in the movie.

Rapper Rajakumari told paps, "I was screaming and crying. I won't tell you guys any secrets, but it was mind-blowing."

Several SRK fan pages gave a glimpse of cinema halls, where huge crowd danced to Jawan's song.

Jawan Advance Bookings

With a 5 am show in Kolkata, a 6 am one in Jaipur and tickets flying off the proverbial shelf, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest offering is set to break the opening day figures of his own film 'Pathaan' with one earnings reportedly to be at Rs 65-70 crore.

On Wednesday (September 6), film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared Jawan's advance booking update, saying that the film has already grossed Rs 51.17 crore worldwide. Not just this but the first day collection of Jawan in India has also surpassed Pathaan's opening day advance booking of Rs 32 crore.

Manobala tweeted, "BREAKING: Jawan hits half-century even before release at the worldwide box office. Advance sales Day 1 – India - Rs 32.47 crore and overseas - Rs18.70 crore [$2.25 million- reported locs]. Total worldwide gross - Rs 51.17 crore. Also, Shah Rukh Khan beats Pathaan opening day advance booking of Rs 32 crore in India." Reportedly, till Tuesday the film had sold over 7 lakh tickets in India.

