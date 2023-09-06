Jawan advance bookings: Shah Rukh Khan's film could surpass 'Pathaan' opening day figures, eyes Rs 70 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jawan advance bookings

Jawan advance bookings: A few hours to go for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The countdown has begun and according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, over 2 lakh tickets for day 1 have already been sold. With a 5 am show in Kolkata, a 6 am one in Jaipur and tickets flying off the proverbial shelf, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest offering is set to break the opening day figures of his own film 'Pathaan' with insiders pegging day one earnings at Rs 65-70 crore.

Directed by Atlee, the pan-India thriller, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, releases on Thursday. According to PTI, "People are saying that this will be an opening day of Rs 65 to 70 crore, which is bigger than 'Pathaan'. The opening day figure for 'Pathaan' was Rs 55 crore. So hopefully it will be bigger than 'Pathaan'."

"Out of the 10 lakh capacity on opening day, we've sold about 25 per cent of the tickets, which is like 2.5 lakh tickets sold for Thursday across PVR INOX (screens). It is a very big number and early estimates suggest that it can be bigger than 'Pathaan'," PVR-INOX executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli told PTI. Online ticket booking platform BookMyShow said "Jawan" is off to a great start with 750,000 tickets already being booked.

'Pathaan' was a blockbuster, with reported earnings of Rs 1,050 crore. Taking about 'Jawan'-- as described by makers is a high-octane thriller outlining "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society", could outdo that. The film, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, premieres at a time Bollywood theatrical releases -- most recent being "Gadar 2" and "OMG 2" -- are raking it in.

In Delhi, the film releases ahead of the G20 Summit on September 9-10 with several heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, set to attend the event. While the city will remain open during the weekend, restrictions will be imposed on a small part of the NDMC area.

South Sale of Jawan's tickets

About 30-35 per cent of the film's business will come from the South, which again is bigger than the numbers made by "Pathaan". The buzz around 'Jawan' is also high in south India as a majority of the cast and crew hail from the region, said Chennai-based trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

"The advance booking is looking good all over India, certainly so in the South as well. There are early morning shows in the south. It is a big release here for all the states combined because the cast and crew are from the South. So the buzz is more. Looking at the advance booking response for the film, I think on day one, the film should do Rs 20 to 25 crore from the South market, and overall, it should do Rs 70 to 75 crore across India. If the movie is reasonably good, then the lifetime business of the movie will be Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 crore," Bala told PTI.

About Jawan

Starring SRK and Nayanthara in the lead roles, Atlee's film is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Jawan has created a hullabaloo on social media after its trailer release on August 31. The film also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Yogi Babu in key roles. Besides Deepika Padukone will be also seen in a cameo role.

