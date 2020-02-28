Image Source : TWITTER Ajay Devgn announces his next, Hindi remake of Tamil action blockbuster Kaithi

Ajay Devgn's 101st film is announced. The actor, who won hearts of the public and critic alike with his last release Tanhaji: The Unsing Warrior, is all set to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil action blockbuster Kaithi. We are thrilled to announce that @ajaydevgn will be playing the lead in #RelianceEntertainment, @DreamWarriorpic and @ADFFilms' Hindi remake of the Tamil Action-Thriller, #Kaithi. The film will release on February 12, 2021", the makers announced on social media today.

Ajay Devgn also took to Twitter to confirm the news, "Yes, I’m doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021".

The untitled film will be co-produced by Reliance Entertainment alongwith the Chennai-based film company Dream Warrior Pictures, founded by brothers SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu.

Karthi starrer Kaithi, which released on October 25 2019, revolves around an ex-convict who is on his way to meet his daughter for the first time. He is accompanied by an injured police officer and, before he reaches his destination, he has to face a gang of drug lords. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil original received positive reviews from critics and worked well at the box-office.

"Released with all these odds on the Diwali festival day, ‘Kaithi' came out as a box office blockbuster among the family audience in South. We're delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high-octane film will surely entertain the audience pan India," Prabhu said.

Excited about the association, Shibasish Sarkar, group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said: " ‘Kaithi' is a gripping thriller and a tribute to all the celebrated cops-and-criminals actioners you can think of. And yet it is like none you've ever seen. I really look forward to this collaboration and coming together with a great creative team that would do true justice to the film's Hindi remake."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsing Warrior also starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, has minted over Rs 275 crore at the box-office.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page