Adipurush's director Om Raut: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan have undergone remarkable physical transformation

Director Om Raut's Adipurush is one of his much-awaited projects. The filmmaker recently treated the audience to some interesting insights from the film. He revealed that actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan have "undergone a remarkable physical transformation" for his upcoming film Adipurush.

"There is a lot of work that is going on. Saif and Prabhas have undergone a remarkable physical transformation and there is massive action involved too. There is a lot of physical transformation that Prabhas has undergone from an artiste’s point of view and he continues to work on it even now as we shoot. With Saif Ali Khan, it is evident in the pictures, but I cannot reveal much," Raut told The Times of India.

He also informed that the team has finished 30% of the film and strict COVID protocols are being followed on the sets. "We’re getting tested often because that’s the protocol that is set up and, of course, the team has been limited. So, there are modifications; the kind of protocol that is followed on the sets is very different. Everybody is wearing masks because I follow that very strictly and there is constant inspection also."

Adipurush has gone on floors in January this year but the shoot stopped after a massive fire broke on the sets. A report added, "It will mostly be shot in the studio against a chroma screen. Om and Bhushan have been talking to VFX technicians of international repute, who have worked on films like Avatar and Star Wars, to make the shooting process smooth and mount the film on a certain scale."

In the 3D action drama Adipurush, Prabhas is set to play the role of Lord Ram while Saif will be seen as Ravan. It is a period drama set 7,000 years ago. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh . Adipurush is being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well. The film is scheduled for August 11, 2022.

Saif will be reuniting with Tseries Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut for the second time with the film. Talking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, "I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to pull it off. I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."