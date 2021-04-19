Composer Shravan of Nadeem-Shravan duo critical after testing positive for Covid-19

Image Source : TWITTER Composer Shravan of Nadeem-Shravan critical after testing positive for Covid-19

Shravan Kumar Rathod, of the popular composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, is critically ill and in hospital. The composer had recently tested Covid positive. Shravan is critical because he reportedly has co-morbidities but his condition hasn't deteriorated after admission to the hospital, as per Film Information. He is currently in Raheja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai.

The singer's son, Sanjeev Rathod in an interview with indianexpress.com informed about his father's diagnosis. "Yes, he tested positive for Covid-19 and is admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim, he is very critical as he has other comorbidities also. Please pray for him," he said.

His partner Nadeem Saifi took to Instagram and requested fans to pray for him.

"With folded hands I am requesting all our friends and fans around the world to pray for the speedy recovery of my partner Shravan who at the moment is in a critical condition in a Mumbai hospital," he said.

Nadeem-Shravan are widely regarded as the musicians who brought back melody in the early nineties with "Aashiqui", their superhit soundtrack of 1990. The frequent collaborations with Kumar Sanu resulted in a series of musical successes through the nineties, including "Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin", "Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke", "Saajan", "Phool Aur Kaante", "Sadak", "Deewana" and "Pardes".

The report of Shravan battling Covid-19 comes at a time when several Bollywood celebrities are battling the coronavirus. Recently Bollywood personalities who have tested Covid positive include Rahul Roy, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sumeet Vyas and Sameera Reddy.

Actor Sameera Reddy on Monday said her two children and husband, entrepreneur Akshai Varde, have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a day after she opened up about her COVID diagnosis.

