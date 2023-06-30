Adipurush Box Office Collection: Prabhas' film drops further post Satyaprem Ki Katha release

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adipurush Vs Satyaprem ki Katha Box Office Collection

Adipurush Box Office Collection: Prabhas' film seems to be one of the biggest duds of 2023. Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana, opened to heightened emotions in many theatres with large crowds, a seat being reserved for Lord Hanuman. However, it fell pray to several controversies over its dialogues and VFX. Amid this, the film saw a gradual decline in the collection. Now, with the release of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha, Adipurush fell below Rs 1 crore.

Adipurush box office

Adipurush was almost enjoying a solo run at the box office ever since its release on June 16. It registered a wonderful first weekend with the domestic collection of Rs 216 crore. The film has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and VFX. The film faced an outright rejection from the audience for making a mockery of the ancient Indian epic Ramayana. Many Hindu organisations have called for a ban.

According to Sacnilk.com, Adipurush minted around Rs 90 lakhs on Thursday (day 14). With this, the total collection stands at around Rs 291.98 crore at the domestic box office in all languages. It is facing a touch competition from Satyaprem Ki Katha, which collected around Rs 9 crore on day 1.

ALSO READ: Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 1: Decent opening for Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film on Eid

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's 2023 Bollywood movie Adipurush is looking at a blockbuster opening. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster. Before its theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The film saw multiple postponements and controversies over the course of two years.

Latest Bollywood News