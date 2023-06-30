Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 1: Decent opening for Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's film on Eid

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic film released in theatres amid much anticipation. The film has taken a decent start, however, it has failed to score in double digits on the first day of its release, despite Eid holiday. It was a Thursday release on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha. Satyaprem Ki Katha has received positive reviews from critics and positive word of mouth can benefit the film in the upcoming days. According to early estimates, the film is likely to earn Rs 8.50-9 crore nett on its opening day.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Report

The film, which marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opened to positive reviews and reactions on social media. According to Boxofficeindia.com, Satyaprem Ki Katha collected an estimated ₹8.5 -9 crore on Thursday. It stated that the number would have been a good collection without the Eid holiday factor. It remains to be seen how the film performs on its day 2, a working Friday.

"There will be a drop on the second day as it is coming off a holiday and on top there were block bookings on the first day but it will be crucial that the drop is not so big that it makes it tough for the Saturday number to at least come back to the day one number and preferably higher," stated the BOI report.

ALSO READ: LEAKED! Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha available online? Here's what we know

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film shows Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem aka Sattu Aggarwal while Kiara plays the role of Katha Kishan Kapadia. The film is a musical drama that showcases the roller coaster ride of Sattu and Katha's love story. It also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. The film is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Satyaprem Ki Katha was officially announced with a motion poster on 23 June 2021 by Sajid Nadiadwala. It was originally slated to be 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', but was changed in order to not hurt the sentiments of the people.

Latest Bollywood News