'A compliment': Sandeep Reddy Vanga DEFENDS Ranbir Kapoor's 'big pelvis' dialogue in Animal

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first collaboration, Animal, shattered multiple records at the box office. Written and directed by Vanga, the film hit the big screen on December 1. Just like the filmmaker's first Hindi film Kabir Singh, Animal was accused of glamourising violence and misogyny through his films.

In a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga addressed the ongoing backlash and also spoke about its viral 'big pelvis' dialogue. Defending it, the filmmaker said he does not think of it as an insult but a compliment. Speaking to Galatta Plus, Vanga argued that Ranvijay was trying to convince Geethanjali on her engagement day. "Coming with that force and saying ‘Listen Gitanjali I really love your pelvis.’ He is trying to explain a theory which is related to the character, the title also, for the audience when they are watching the film it doesn’t seem like what theory he is talking about," Vanga said.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about 'big pelvis' dialogue in Animal

Elucidating about Ranbir Kapoor's character and his intentions towards Geethanjali, Vanga said Ranvijay wanted her in his future and he did not know how to tell her that he wished to marry her. The director stated that he believes boys behave differently in such situations and end up saying something else. "Suddenly he doesn’t know what to say and he says Gitanjali got a big pelvis. He is giving a reason that I’m seeing a future with you that we’ll get married and have babies. I thought that was a compliment. I never thought…how you found it ugly," Vanga clarified.

About Animal

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, Animal marks Vanga's second Hindi film after Kabir Singh. The film crossed the Rs 800 crore mark at the box office worldwide.

