Dunki becomes Shah Rukh Khan's first film to screen at 5:55 am for THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will hit theatres on December 21

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration, Dunki has created a hullabaloo among cinema buffs ahead of its release. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kochhar, the action-drama will hit the big screen on December 21. Amidst all the buzz over its advance booking, Dunki becomes SRK's first film to screen at 5:55 am at the Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai. No film has ever had its screening before noon in the theatre located in Bandra.

As per India TV reporters, Gaiety Galaxy will run houseful at 5:55 am tomorrow as all the tickets have been booked by SRK's fans. Moreover, most of Shah Rukh Khan's vehicles have a similar number, 555. Therefore, fans demanded to run the morning show for Dunki.

Dunki advance booking report

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Dunki is said to collect Rs 10.3 crore on Day 1 as the film sold 3,62,027 tickets across India. On the other hand, Dunki will clash with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office, which is releasing on December 22. The booking for Salaar: Part 1 -Ceasefire has already crossed Rs 18 crore while Dunki is set to cross Rs 12 crore, Sacnilk.com reported.

About Dunki

Dunki traces the story of four best friends who embark on the journey to fulfill their dream of settling abroad. The film showcases tales of love and friendship, with a hint of a social message. The makers held a special event for Dunki promotions ar Dubai recently. Videos and photos of the event went crazy viral wherein SRK was seen grooving to the O Maahi song.

Shah Rukh Khan kicked off 2023 with Pathaan, opposite Deepika Padukone, and then shattered the box office records with Jawan.

Also Read: Merry Christmas Trailer Out: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's date night turns terrifying | WATCH

Latest Bollywood News