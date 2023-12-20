Merry Christmas Trailer Out: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's date night turns terrifying | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas will release on January 14

Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the highly-anticipated trailer of Merry Christmas released on Wednesday. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, who is popular for Badlapur and Andhadhun, the crime-thriller will hit the silver screen on January 14, 2024. The trailer opens on Christmas Day when Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi cross paths for the first time and decide to celebrate the festival together. In no time, the dark date turns terrifying and leads to dramatic incidents. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Sanjay Kapoor.

As the video progresses, Katrina asks to choose between her two fingers and reveals a postcard that shows Rajesh Khanna. It read, "The night is darkest before the dawn." By the end of the trailer, Katrina, a girl with a yellow teddy bear, and Vijay Sethupathi can be seen watching a movie in a theatre.

Watch the Merry Christmas trailer here:

Soon after the trailer release, fans shared their reviews on social media and hailed Kaif and Sethupathi's chemistry. One user wrote, "Both vijay and katrina speak broken hindi but who cares when they win you with complete acting." Another user wrote, "Kinda surprised me that Katrina and Vijay really have chemistry."

"Romance, Suspense, Thriller conjures with an unique style in this film starring Vijay & Katrina. It would be our first time to see both of them on screen. We know Sriram Raghavan's excellence in Andhadhun, hope this one would also be a delectable one," the third user wrote.

About Merry Christmas

Co-starring Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in the Hindi version, and Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the Tamil version, Merry Christmas has been bankrolled by Sriram's Matchbox Pictures and Ramesh Taurani's Tips Films. After much delay, the film is finally releasing on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, January 14, 2024.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez moves to Delhi court against Sukesh Chandrashekar's love letters for her

Latest Bollywood News