Jacqueline Fernandez moves to Delhi court against Sukesh Chandrashekar's love letters for her

On Wednesday, Jacqueline Fernandez moved to a Delhi court and sought protection from intimidation from conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The actor further alleged that the conman's letters to media platforms create an alarming and distressing environment for her.

According to the plea, the actor, during the court hearing on July 18, was connected to Chandrashekar through video conferencing and received an objectionable voice note and message from him. She alleged that his letters for her were not only damaging her reputation but also risking her safety.

The actor further alleged that no action was taken by the police and jail authority after her complaint. The court directed the jail authority and the police to stop Sukesh Chandrashekhar from sending any further letters, messages, or issuing statements regarding him. A report should be sought from the jail authority regarding the action taken in this regard.

The next hearing will be on January 17, India TV reporters confirmed.

Jacqueline Fernandez alleges 'malicious' investigation in extortion case

On December 18, Jacqueline Fernandez moved to the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR against her ED in connection with a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The actor, in her petition, also demanded to quash the ED's second supplementary chargesheet in the case. She further alleged that there is no indication that she had any involvement in the said case.

"The petitioner is an innocent victim of Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s maliciously targeted attack. There is absolutely no indication that she had any involvement whatsoever in aiding him to launder his purportedly ill-gotten wealth. Hence she cannot be prosecuted… under the prevention of money laundering Act," NDTV quoted her plea.

