'Looking for the key conspirator': Delhi Police tracks down four suspects in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake case

Weeks after actress Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video went viral on social media, Delhi Police has tracked down four suspects, who turned out to be just uploaders and not the creators. As per news agency ANI, the police are looking for the key conspirator in the Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video case.

India TV journalist Abhay Parashar reported that Delhi Police's IFSO unit is interrogating many people in the case. Delhi Police is yet to reach the people who made this deep fake video. No one has been arrested yet, they are just interrogating those who uploaded and made it viral.

The report also states that Delhi Police has received some information from social media and Meta, regarding which police investigation is going on. While investigating, the police received some information from Meta about some people who uploaded videos and later deleted their accounts.

Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) has issued an advisory to social media platforms, highlighting the legal regulations governing deepfakes and the potential consequences associated with their creation and dissemination.

Citing Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the government advisory stated, "Whoever, by means of any communication device or computer resource cheats by personating, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine which may extend to one lakh rupees." For the unversed, Section 66D relates to 'punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource'.

Soon after Rashmika's deepfake video went viral, the actress had said, "I feel hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.''

