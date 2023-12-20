Ahead of Dunki release, 'marvellous' drone show lights up Dubai with Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIDEO Dunki is releasing in cinemas on December 21.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming release Dunki. The superstar is leaving no stone unturned in the promotion of Dunki and is travelling from one city to another for it. SRK was recently in Dubai, where the trailer of Dunki was showcased at the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, which was followed by a drone show featuring the actor's signature pose. The actor was too present to watch the show and was standing on a boat alone with thousands of fans watching him perform his signature pose. His manager Pooja Dadlani took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share a video of the drone show and called it 'marvellous'.

Watch the video:

Along with the video, Pooja wrote, ''Dunki and @iamsrk lighting up the skies in Dubai!!! A marvellous drone show organised near the Burj Khalifa for the first time ever to celebrate a film and of course… a very special person and an extremely special film! See you in the theatres on 21st of December! The film is for the festivities and celebrations.''

About the film

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki features an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21.

This is Shah Rukh Khan's third release of 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan, which went on to become the biggest Hindi films ever.

Also Read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar announce sequel of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal | More deets inside

Latest Entertainment News