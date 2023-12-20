Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar announce sequel of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer | More deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Animal was released in cinemas alongside Sam Bahadur.

Makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal are currently enjoying the success of the film, as it is still shattering box office records worldwide. The film recently grossed over Rs 800 crore globally and still looks unstoppable until Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki arrives in cinemas. Now, the makers of Animal, Bhushan Kumar, have officially announced the sequel of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial titled Animal Park. Apart from this, two more flicks, Prabhas' Spirit and a project with Allu Arjun have also been announced. The official social media handles of T-Series on Tuesday shared a post featuring Bhushan and Sandeep posing along with the announcement of these projects.

In the caption, it wrote, ''It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders—Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga—the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal.''

See the post:

Animal Review

In her review for Animal, India TV journalist Shruti Kaushal wrote, ''Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s third film. A few bits of the film don’t make any sense and are lengthy for no reason. The never-ending action sequences are taxing. However, it is entertaining and leaves you intrigued for Animal Park.''

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

