Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram post cements second pregnancy rumours | Watch

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma enjoys a strong fan following on social media. Apart from her films, fans like her presence on social media. These days Anushka is in the limelight regarding her second pregnancy. Amidst the rumours of pregnancy, the actor has shared an ad for a pregnancy kit and fans are having a hard time in keeping calm. The news of Anushka expecting her second child is on even before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram post

Anushka Sharma has been in the news for the last several days about becoming a mother for the second time. After some of her pictures surfaced on social media, speculations started rising that the actress is pregnant. Virat or Anushka have not yet shared the official update related to this, but Anushka's new video has once again given rise to this news. Anushka has shared a pregnancy kit advertisement on her Instagram handle.

Watch her Instagram post here:

There has been a barrage of comments from fans on the actress's video. A user wrote, 'We understand your gesture, congratulations.' While another wrote, 'This means you are pregnant for the second time.' Many fans have congratulated Anushka for her second pregnancy. Let us tell you that in the report of Hindustan Times, it was told that Anushka Sharma was seen outside the maternity clinic, after which the discussion started about the actress being pregnant for the second time.

Anushka Sharma Workfront

Talking about the actress's work front, she has director Prosit Roy's 'Chakda Express' in her kitty. Fans will see him in the role of a cricketer for the first time. Anushka will play the character of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in this movie. For the unversed, Jhulan Goswami is the lady cricketer who has taken the most number of bowlers in women's ODI.

