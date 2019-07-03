Vicky Kaushal gets trolled for 'goofing up' with Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw's look

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal trolled for incorrect badges for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw's biopic

On the occasion of late Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw's death anniversary on June 27, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram to announce he was working with director Meghna Gulzar for Sam Manekshaw's biopic movie Sam. The big news was accompanied by his look.

Sam was born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar, Punjab. He is a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Military Cross. Late Manekshaw joined the Indian Military Academy in 1932. He fought for the British Indian Army in World War II. He also led the Indian forces against Pakistan in the Indo-Pak war of 1971, which further led to the creation of Bangladesh in December 1971.

After Raazi and Uri- The Surgical strike, Vicky Kaushal will be again seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial, the film is based on the life of the 1971 war hero.

As soon as the actor posted his look on social media, fans praised him for looking quite similar to the late Marshal. After a while, few netizens noticed that the rank details were incorrect in the picture posted by Vicky. The Raazi actor was trolled for his hasty behavior.

Meghna later clarified that she was not consulted over the picture that Vicky posted.

Army War Veteran, Syed Ata Hasnain who served with Sam Manekshaw, said in his tweet, "Woukd love it if consulted. Lt Gen Deepinder Singh, his MA, is there to give everything on him. Vicky Kaushal, for starters, is wearing the wrong colour badges of rank. Sam was a Gurkha, never wore brass, always black badges. I am proud to wear that too being a Garhwali Bhulla (sic).”

Woukd love it if consulted. Lt Gen Deepinder Singh, his MA, is there to give everything on him. Vicky Kaushal, for starters is wearing wrong colour badges of rank. Sam was a Gurkha, never wore brass, always black badges. I am proud to wear that too being a Garhwali Bhulla. https://t.co/S4BG2lKHuW — Syed Ata Hasnain (@atahasnain53) June 27, 2019

Later, the film industry's spokesperson Ashoke Pandit informed that Meghna was not consulted over the picture. He said, "She is an extremely responsible and accomplished filmmaker. Her films Talvar and Raazi prove her to be much more than a frivolous entertainer. If she has taken on the task of putting Field Marshall’s Manekshaw’s story on the screen, she would make sure she has all the research in place and she would most definitely consult the army experts on the uniform, etc.”

He further added, "Especially, when you’re playing someone of the stature of Field Marshall Manekshaw or Mother Teresa. You can’t afford to go wrong on any detail. I am sure Vicky was only trying to tell the world he’s playing Manekshaw. But, even an announcement of this import must be made with befitting solemnity and accuracy. Copying the moustache and the posture from an old picture are not enough.”

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy with Karan Johar's horror franchise Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, slated to release on November 15, 2019.